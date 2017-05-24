版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Corium International to offer common stock in public offering

May 24 Corium International Inc

* Corium announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Corium international inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering for product development and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐