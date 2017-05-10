BRIEF-Cormedix inc qtrly loss per share $0.19

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Cormedix Inc:
* Cormedix Inc qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Says in discussion with FDA regarding possible prospective changes to lock-it 100 trial protocol
* Says anticipate exceeding our original enrollment target of 632 patients by Q4 of 2017
* Says to pursue additional partnerships designed to further expand ex-U.S. sales of Neutrolin and begin augmenting our commercial presence in Europe
* Says expect to develop and pursue FDA clearance for potential products by 510(K) pathway
* Qtrly net sales $39,559 versus $41,427
* Says our cash used in operations in Q1 2017 was $6.8 million, compared with $6.5 million in Q4 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2r0X5ZO]
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit