BRIEF-Cormorant Asset Management reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

April 21 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Cormorant Asset Management llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals inc as of april 11, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p0do9r Further company coverage:
