BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand announces Q1 revenue $111.6 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc
* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $477 million to $487 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc -Sees Q2 revenue between $115.0 million and $118.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.