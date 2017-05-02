版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand announces Q1 revenue $111.6 million

May 2 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $477 million to $487 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc -Sees Q2 revenue between $115.0 million and $118.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐