18 小时前
BRIEF-Cornerstone to buy additional shares in SolGold
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 下午3点40分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Cornerstone to buy additional shares in SolGold

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc :

* Cornerstone to acquire additional shares in SolGold Plc

* Will own 11.25 percent of SolGold upon closing and have about 25 percent economic interest (directly and indirectly) in Cascabel concession​

* Agreed to acquire additional 91.9 million ordinary shares of SolGold from multiple parties in exchange for 141 million shares of co

* Greg Chamandy to get 62.7 million shares, agreed not to divest more than 2.5 percent of Cornerstone shares to any one party without consent of co

* For as long as Chamandy owns over 10 percent of Cornerstone, he is entitled to appoint a director to board of Cornerstone​

* Dmyant Sangha will get 66.5 million shares, has agreed not to divest more than 2.5 percent to any one party without consent of Cornerstone​

* Under certain conditions, SolGold will own 85 pct of equity of Exploraciones Novomining S.A., co will own remaining 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

