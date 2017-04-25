BRIEF-Corning reports quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Corning Inc
* Corning reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 optical communications sales up about 10 percent
* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07
* Quarterly core EPS $0.39
* Quarterly GAAP and core sales increased 16% and 14% to $2.38 billion and $2.49 billion, respectively
* Says in Q2, in display technologies, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in Q2, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* Says for second-quarter 2017, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be consistent with second-quarter 2016
* Says in Q2, optical communications segment sales are expected to be up approximately 10% year over year
* Says expect year-over-year sales and earnings growth in Q2
* Says company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of gorilla glass for automotive
* Says for Q2, specialty materials sales growth rate is expected to be in high teens year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.