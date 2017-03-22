版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Coro announces private placement

March 22 Coro Mining Corp

* Coro announces private placement

* Coro Mining Corp - non-brokered private placement financing of up to 107.7 million common shares at a price of CA$0.15

* Coro Mining Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used to fund acquisition of Minera Rayrock Ltda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐