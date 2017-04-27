BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.51

April 27 Corporate Office Properties Trust -

* COPT reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.47

* Q1 FFO per share $0.51

* Corporate Office Properties Trust - narrowing guidance for full year, but maintaining original mid-point of $2.04

* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees eps and ffops, as adjusted for comparability, guidance for q2 at ranges of $0.05-$0.07 and $0.47-$0.49, respectively

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $132.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $526.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: