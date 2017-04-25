版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Corporate One Federal Credit Union is working with D+H to expand access to real-time payments

April 25 Dh Corp

* Corporate One Federal Credit Union is working with D+h to expand access to real-time payments among its member credit unions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
