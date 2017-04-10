版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-CORRECTED-El-Erian thinks Fed will raise rates 3 times total in 2017, maybe one more

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC on Fed rate increases in 2017: 'I think in total you get three, we may get one more than that' (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐