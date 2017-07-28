FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government on Anticosti JV
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午12点59分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government on Anticosti JV

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government re: Anticosti joint venture

* Corridor Resources Inc - Government of Quebec has agreed to pay $19.5 million to Corridor ​

* Corridor Resources - settlement agreement with Government of Québec that facilitates end to participation in oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island

* Corridor Resources - Government of Québec has also agreed to reimburse Corridor for any further amounts expended prior to its departure from Anticosti Island​

* Corridor Resources - Government of Québec also agreed to assume all abandonment and reclamation obligations of corridor in respect of three Anticosti Wells​

* Corridor Resources - been advised that Government of Québec intends to prohibit future exploration work relating to hydrocarbons, underground reservoirs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below