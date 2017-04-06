版本:
BRIEF-Corridor announces update regarding Anticosti JV

April 6 Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces update regarding Anticosti joint venture

* Corridor - Co, partners of Anticosti Hydrocarbons entered talks with Government of Québec with goal of terminating exploration JV project on Anticosti Island Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
