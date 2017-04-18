版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 16:40 BJT

BRIEF-Cortus Energy issues new shares to finance Höganäs deal

April 18 Cortus Energy AB:

* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERRENTIAL RIGHTS AT SEK 0.40 PER SHARE TO FINANCE HOGANAS DEAL

* WITH FULL SUBSCRIPTION GROSS PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SEK 17.3 MILLION

* IN CASE OF FULL EXERCISE OF OPTIONS THE COMPANY WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONALLY UP TO SEK 6.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐