BRIEF-Cortus Energy signs renewable energy delivery agreement with Höganäs

April 18 Cortus Energy AB:

* SIGNS RENEWABLE ENERGY DELIVERY AGREEMENT WITH HÖGANÄS AB

* PLAN IS TO BEGIN TESTING ENERGY GAS IN HOGANAS' PRODUCTION IN H1 2018

* FOLLOWING TESTING REGULAR DELIVERY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS MEANS ANNUAL SALES FOR CORTUS OF ABOUT SEK 15 MILLION AS OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
