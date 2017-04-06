版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment Q2 earnings per share C$0.12

April 6 Corus Entertainment Inc:

* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.12

* Q2 revenue rose 86 percent to c$368.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐