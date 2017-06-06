BRIEF-Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 6 Corvus Gold Inc:
* Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, Nevada
* Corvus Gold Inc- "we intend to initiate a substantial exploration and resource development program at Mother Lode this summer
* Corvus Gold Inc- on track to complete its update of north bullfrog resource and preliminary economic assessment study this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.