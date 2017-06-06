BRIEF-Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp

June 6 Corvus Gold Inc:

* Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, Nevada

* Corvus Gold Inc- "we intend to initiate a substantial exploration and resource development program at Mother Lode this summer

* Corvus Gold Inc- on track to complete its update of north bullfrog resource and preliminary economic assessment study this fall