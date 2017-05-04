版本:
2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Corvus Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.79

May 4 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
