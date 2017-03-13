版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Corvus Pharma to postpone R&D day due to anticipated severe winter storm

March 13 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Corvus Pharma - to postpone its research and development day scheduled for March 14 due to anticipated severe winter snowstorm forecasted to hit New York tri-state area

* Plans to reschedule event within first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐