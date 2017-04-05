版本:
BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals' CEO Richard Miller's total compensation for 2016 was $7.5 mln - SEC Filing

April 5 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO Richard Miller's total compensation for 2016 was $7.5 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oD5Ko3] Further company coverage:
