BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.55

March 10 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc qtrly loss per share $0.55

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc - sees net cash utilization of $55 million to $60 million in 2017

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals inc - at December 31, 2016, corvus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $134.9 million