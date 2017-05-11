BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

May 11 Cosi Inc:

* Cosi, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC

* Cosi Inc - chapter 11 first amended joint plan of reorganization has gone effective on may 10, co has emerged from bankruptcy as a private company