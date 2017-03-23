BRIEF-Cosi provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Cosi Inc
* Cosi, Inc. provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization, related deadlines, and hearing on plan confirmation
* Cosi - On March 21, 2017, court entered disclosure statement order approving first amended disclosure statement with respect to joint plan of reorganization
* Cosi Inc - A hearing to consider confirmation of plan is scheduled for April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.