BRIEF-Cosi provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization

March 23 Cosi Inc

* Cosi, Inc. provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization, related deadlines, and hearing on plan confirmation

* Cosi - On March 21, 2017, court entered disclosure statement order approving first amended disclosure statement with respect to joint plan of reorganization

* Cosi Inc - A hearing to consider confirmation of plan is scheduled for April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: