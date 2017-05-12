版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-COSMO announces having filed for arbitration seeking termination of license and supply agreement with Valeant

May 12 COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS SA

* ANNOUNCES HAVING FILED FOR ARBITRATION SEEKING TERMINATION OF LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH VALEANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
