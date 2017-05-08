版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces success in clinical trial of Eleview

May 8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESS IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ELEVIEW AGAINST STANDARD OF CARE IN ENDOSCOPIC MUCOSAL RESECTION OF LARGE SESSILE POLYPS IN COLON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
