BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: FDA approves generic of Lialda

FOREX-Dollar falls on doubts over U.S. rate hikes

* Dollar index clings to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices * Pound rises 3 straight days after BoE's Forbes' hawkish comments (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous PARIS) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, on track for its biggest single-day drop in three weeks, on persi