瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: FDA approves generic of Lialda

June 8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* FDA APPROVES GENERIC OF LIALDA(R)

* ‍ZYDUS CADILA HAS INFORMED THAT US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL FOR ZYDUS CADILA TO MARKET A GENERIC OF LIALDA(R) IN US MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
