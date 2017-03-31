BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: placing shares were placed at CHF 162.00/shr

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:
* Joh. Berenberg, gossler & co. Kg ("Berenberg") has placed approximately 1.33 million ordinary shares
* Placing shares were placed at a price of 162.00 Swiss francs per share, a 8.3 per cent discount to the previous closing price on 30 March 2017
* Company received 102.8 million Swiss francs proceeds from the transaction Source text - bit.ly/2mUOoTs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).