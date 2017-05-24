版本:
BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering

May 24 Costamare Inc

* Costamare inc. Announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 12.5 million common shares

* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
