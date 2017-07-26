FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costar Group Q2 earnings per share $0.68
BRIEF-Costar Group Q2 earnings per share $0.68

July 26 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc

* Costar Group announces second quarter revenue growth of 15% and sales booking growth of 39% year-over-year, raises full year earnings and revenue guidance

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.09 to $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $243 million to $245 million

* Q2 revenue $237 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $954 million to $960 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Company-Wide net bookings were $37 million in Q2 of 2017

* "raising our full year 2017 revenue and earnings guidance"

* For full year of 2017, company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of approximately $4.42 to $4.52

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $950.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $242.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

