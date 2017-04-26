BRIEF-CoStar Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68

April 26 CoStar Group Inc-
* CoStar Group grows first quarter net income 32%
year-over-year; first quarter sales bookings accelerate to
record $35 million; raises full-year earnings and revenue
guidance
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.58 to
$0.64
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $233 million to $235 million
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $227 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $945 million to $955 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.30 to
$4.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $224.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $232.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $942.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
