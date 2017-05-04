BRIEF-Costco Wholesale April net sales of $9.42 billion

May 3 Costco Wholesale Corp

* U.S. Comparable sales were up 4%

* Costco wholesale corporation reports April sales results

* April total company comparable sales up 3 %

* For thirty-five weeks ended April 30 net sales of $82.24 billion, up six percent from $77.94 billion during similar period last year

* Net sales of $9.42 billion for month of April

* U.S. Comparable sales for April excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange 3 percent