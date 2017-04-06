BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corporation reports March sales results

April 5 Costco Wholesale Corp:

* Costco wholesale corporation reports march sales results

* March sales rose 9 percent to $11.64 billion

* March U.S. Comparable sales up 7 pct

* March total company comparable sales 6 percent

* Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange comparable sales for U.S. in March was 6 percent

* Costco Wholesale Corp -excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange comparable sales in March for total company was 5 pct