BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Q2 shr $1.17

March 2 Costco Wholesale Corp:
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports second quarter and
year-to-date operating results for fiscal year 2017, february
sales results, and plans for membership fee increase
* Q2 Shr $1.17
* Says net sales for quarter increased six percent, to
$29.13 billion from $27.57 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36
I/B/E/S
* Costco Wholesale Corp - effective June 1, 2017, it will
increase annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada
Goldstar (individual), business
* Costco Wholesale Corp - will also increase annual
membership fees by $5 for business add-on members
* Costco Wholesale Corp - with increase, all U.S. And Canada
Goldstar, business and business add-on members will pay an
annual fee of $60
* Says total co comparable sales for twelve-week period were
up 3%
* Costco Wholesale - annual fees for executive memberships
in U.S. And canada to increase from $110 to $120
* Costco Wholesale - effective June 1, maximum annual 2%
reward associated with U.S., canada executive membership will
increase from $750 to $1,000
* Costco Wholesale Corp - "fee increases will impact around
35 million members, roughly half of them executive members"
