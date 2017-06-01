BRIEF-Costco Wholesale total company comparable sales for 4 weeks ended May 28 up 4.1 pct

May 31 Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corporation reports may sales results

* Costco wholesale corp - reported net sales of $9.86 billion for month of may, four weeks ended may 28, increase of 7 percent from similar period last year

* Costco wholesale - for thirty-nine weeks ended may 28, reported net sales of $92.11 billion, an increase of six percent during similar period last year

* Total company comparable sales for 4 weeks ended may 28, 2017 up 4.1 %