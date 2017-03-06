版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings announces secondary public offering

March 6 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* Cotiviti announces secondary public offering

* Selling stockholders intend to offer 7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Certain of selling stockholders propose to offer, at option of underwriters, up to an additional 1 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐