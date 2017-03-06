BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings announces secondary public offering

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:
* Cotiviti announces secondary public offering
* Selling stockholders intend to offer 7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share
* Certain of selling stockholders propose to offer, at option of underwriters, up to an additional 1 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.