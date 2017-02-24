版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 06:40 BJT

BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock

Feb 24 Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
