BRIEF-Cotiviti Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.34

May 2 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* Cotiviti announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $160.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million - $272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
