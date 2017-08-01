FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22
#海航
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
半岛局势
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
深度分析
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
国际财经
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点50分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍expect Rowdmap to contribute revenue of approximately $20 million in 2018​

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍as we look to balance of 2017, we are maintaining our 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance​

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million to $272 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $694.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below