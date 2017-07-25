FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Cott announces sale of its traditional beverage business to Refresco for $1.25 bln
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点30分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Cott announces sale of its traditional beverage business to Refresco for $1.25 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp

* Cott announces agreement to sell its traditional beverage manufacturing business to Refresco in all-cash transaction

* Deal for $1.25 billion dollars

* Deal includes Cott's North America, UK, and Exico businesses (excluding RCI international division and its associated concentrate facility as well as Aimia Foods Division)

* Says this will shift Cott's core focus to growing categories of water, coffee, tea and filtration

* Cott to reduce leverage to below 3.5x net debt to 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA (excluding Cott beverages) after sale proceeds are used

*

* Cott says sale proceeds used for redemption of $250 million of 10 per cent DS senior secured notes, $525 million of our 5.375 per cent notes, paying off asset-based lending facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below