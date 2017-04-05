版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes

April 5 Cott Corp

* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021

* Cott Corp - redemption price of notes, as set forth in indenture, is equal to 100.000% of principal amount of such notes redeemed

* Cott Corp - unit gave notice to trustees of its intent to redeem $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of currently outstanding notes on may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐