公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln

March 22 Cott Corp

* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
