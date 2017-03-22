BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 22 Cott Corp
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property