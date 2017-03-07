BRIEF-Coty appoints Laurent Kleitman as president Coty consumer beauty

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Coty Inc
* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
* Coty inc - esi eggleston bracey, president coty consumer beauty, has decided to leave coty
* Coty inc - bracey will remain with coty for a transition period through end of march
* Coty inc - kleitman will take up his new role on may 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: