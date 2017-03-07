版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:54 BJT

BRIEF-Coty appoints Laurent Kleitman as president Coty consumer beauty

March 7 Coty Inc

* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty

* Coty inc - esi eggleston bracey, president coty consumer beauty, has decided to leave coty

* Coty inc - bracey will remain with coty for a transition period through end of march

* Coty inc - kleitman will take up his new role on may 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
