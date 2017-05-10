BRIEF-Coty Q3 loss per share $ 0.22

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Coty Inc
* Coty Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $2.032 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $ 2,032.1 million versus $ 950.7 million last year
* Coty-On integration of P&G beauty business, co is making "good progress" and exited transitional services agreement in North America on May 1
* Coty Inc - expect constant currency net revenue trends in Q4 excluding younique and GHD to "weaken" sequentially versus Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit