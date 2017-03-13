版本:
BRIEF-Counterpath reports Q3 loss per share $0.14

March 13 Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Counterpath Corp says quarterly revenue of $2.6 million compared to revenue of $2.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly non GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
