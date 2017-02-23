版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-County Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend by 20 pct

Feb 23 County Bancorp Inc:

* County Bancorp, Inc. Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 pct

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
