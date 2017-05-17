BRIEF-Coupa acquires Riskopy for advanced data aggregation engine

May 17 Coupa Software Inc

* Coupa acquires Riskopy for advanced data aggregation engine

* Financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018

* Coupa Software - deal not expected to have material impact on Coupa's results of operations or financial condition for its FY ending January 31, 2018

* Coupa Software - has acquired substantially all of assets of Riskopy Inc