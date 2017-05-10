BRIEF-Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform

May 10 Coupa Software Inc:

* Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform for business spend

* Coupa Software Inc - coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017

* Coupa Software Inc - Coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017