BRIEF-Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform

May 10 Coupa Software Inc:
* Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform for business spend
* Coupa Software Inc - coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017
* Coupa Software Inc - Coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit