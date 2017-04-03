版本:
BRIEF-Coupa Software Inc files for stock shelf of upto $80 mln

April 3 Coupa Software Inc

* Coupa Software Inc - files for stock shelf of upto $80 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2osVoax) Further company coverage:
