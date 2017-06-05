BRIEF-Coupa software Q1 adj loss per share $0.09

June 5 Coupa Software Inc:
* Coupa Software reports financial results for the first
quarter of fiscal 2018
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $172 million to $175 million
* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $41.3 million to $41.8 million
* Q1 revenue $41.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.2 million
* Coupa Software Inc - non-gaap net loss per share is
expected to be between $0.18 loss and $0.20 loss per share for
q2
* Coupa Software Inc - non-gaap net loss per share is
expected to be between $0.49 loss and $0.53 loss per share for
fy 2018
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $39.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $168.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
