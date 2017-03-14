版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Court dismiss securities class action complaint filed against Capstone Turbine

March 14 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone turbine -on March 10, court issued order granting motion to dismiss securities class action complaint filed against Co, certain of its officers

* Says court granted plaintiffs leave to amend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐