BRIEF-Cousins Properties prices public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock

Feb 22 Cousins Properties Inc

* Cousins Properties prices public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock

* Says offering 63.6 million common shares

* Cousins Properties - shareholders affiliated with TPG Global, LLC have priced an underwritten public offering of 63.6 million shares of co's common stock

* Cousins Properties - 25 million shares being offered for expected gross proceeds $214.0 million; 38.6 million shares being offered by TPG for expected proceeds $330.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
